ENID, Okla. — An Enid man was arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries after more than 30 tips were given to Enid Police Department following a request for help in identifying the suspected burglar.
This week's Crime Stoppers report, which was published in Sunday's News & Eagle, included a video still of a man, wearing a motorcycle helmet, suspected in a burglary at Dugout Dispensary and contact information for those with information.
Sgt. Nick John said the department's SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant, seeking Hunter Christian Jones, at about 6 a.m. Wednesday at Edgewood Arms Apartments, 700 Mosher Drive.
"The search warrant was prepared by Detective Brian Schwarzkopf," John said. "Schwarzkopf has been working for weeks on several burglaries in the Enid area. This included a residential burglary, a burglary to Russell Chemical, a burglary at Rite-Way and, the most recent, a burglary to Dugout Dispensary.
"Upon service of the warrant, Hunter was found inside the department along with an adult female," John said. "During a search of the residence, several items were recovered from the apartment connecting Jones to the recent burglaries."
John said Jones was booked on complaints of auto theft, four counts of second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, third-degree vehicle burglary and vandalism.
"Detective Schwarzkopf has worked diligently on this case," John said. "We appreciate the public’s help with tips recently, with the most recent tips from the Dugout Dispensary. The public provided us with over 30 tips, which helped us tremendously."
Online court records show Jones has one felony and two misdemeanor cases pending in Garfield County District Court.
The charges include possession of a firearm while committing a felony, eluding, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance, reckless driving, unsafe lane change, failure to stop for a red light, operating a motor vehicle without being licensed or endorsed, reckless conduct with a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence and larceny of gasoline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.