ENID, Okla. — A 37-year-old Enid man has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree rape.
According to an Enid Police Department press release, Anjuron Ned was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on the felony complaint on April 8 after being arrested by EPD detectives.
Just before midnight on April 7, EPD and a caseworker with Department of Human Services responded to a report of a man disclosing to his pastor that he had raped a 13-year-old girl earlier in the day, the release states.
Officers and detectives responded to a home in the 1300 block of East Locust and transported Ned to the department for an interview.
The release states that during the interview with detectives, Ned admitted to Detective John Cunningham to molesting the girl, who was staying in his home, but denied having raped the girl.
A forensic interview was conducted with the 13-year-old, who said she was raped by Ned, according to the release.
