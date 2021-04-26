paul mitchell mug

Paul Mitchell

 Photo provided

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department detectives arrested a 49-year-old Enid man on a complaint of lewd molestation on Sunday.

Paul Mitchell, 49, was arrested on the complaint following a disclosure made by a 13-year-old girl who asked for help from a woman she did not know, according to police.

The woman took her to EPD at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, and the teen told an officer Mitchell had been touching her inappropriately and had “touched her badly,” according to EPD. She also said she was scared. The girl had an audio recording of Mitchell saying he was in love with her along with other “alarming comments,” EPD said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you