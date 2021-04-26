ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department detectives arrested a 49-year-old Enid man on a complaint of lewd molestation on Sunday.
Paul Mitchell, 49, was arrested on the complaint following a disclosure made by a 13-year-old girl who asked for help from a woman she did not know, according to police.
The woman took her to EPD at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, and the teen told an officer Mitchell had been touching her inappropriately and had “touched her badly,” according to EPD. She also said she was scared. The girl had an audio recording of Mitchell saying he was in love with her along with other “alarming comments,” EPD said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
