GAGE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a plane crash near the Gage Airport, according to news reports.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. The OHP said it was notified around 8:30 a.m.
The crash involved a Cessna 170, and both occupants of the aircraft died in the crash, according to a social media post by OHP. The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation into what happened, according to the post.
More information will be provided to this breaking story as it becomes available.
