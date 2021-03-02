Plan would alter education funding in Oklahoma

A proposal to adjust the school funding formula could strip millions from urban and rural districts and shift it to others.
While Enid Public Schools would’ve benefited this year from the House-proposed funding change currently making its way through the state Legislature, district CFO Sam Robinson said this may not always be the case.
According to figures Robinson calculated Monday, EPS would have received an additional $522,432.72 for FY 2020-21 because of a higher mid-term state aid allocation for the district’s Weighted Daily Average Membership compared with other districts’ and the state’s total.
“Just because the change could have been a benefit to Enid this year does not mean it couldn’t hurt us in a year or two,” he said in an email. “EPS may not always have this type of advantage with a change in the funding formula.”
Chisholm Public Schools would have lost in the ballpark of $250,000 to $300,000 because of a drop in enrollment, Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an email Monday.
“I believe the current funding formula works great,” he said. “The issue has been not enough funds, not the formula.”
These are both projections using this year’s student count by the state Education Department based on the provisions in House Bill 2078. The bill’s author, Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Depew, called such figures misleading. However, predicting enrollment in 2022, when the bill would go into effect, is nearly impossible.
The bill could be heard by a Senate committee as early as this week. If the measure is passed by the Senate, Gov. Kevin Stitt almost certainly will sign it into law.
Stitt called for this type of legislation in his State of State address when he decried the number of “ghost students” in the funding formula. Because a district’s funding is based on the current year or the higher of the previous two, students who move could potentially be counted by multiple districts.
House Bill 2078 would remove the option of using two years prior, which Hilbert says will boost the amount of money to each student. The concept: If the total amount of state aid for schools were a pie, slicing it by fewer students would result in a slightly bigger slice.
Coming out against the proposal are education advocacy groups including Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Oklahoma Education Association, Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration, Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition and Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee.
“This (bill) is a real knee-capping to public education,” said JJ Burnam, head of the Tulsa Parent Legislative Action Committee.
Berman said he thinks the current political climate — in which many parents are angry with schools’ COVID-19 policies and distance learning — is favorable to pass a law like this.
What projections show
There are many factors that can lead to declining enrollment. Many are unrelated to the quality of education. Families follow economic opportunities, particularly in rural communities that rely on energy industry jobs. Fluctuations in enrollment are also related to birth rates. For instance, fewer babies were born in the Great Recession, an age group that attends middle school today.
If the proposal had been in effect for this year, 188 school districts would have been negatively impacted; most are small, rural districts and would have had state funding reduced by as much as 59%.
Rural school leaders are concerned about the proposal, said Erika Wright, a parent in Noble who also leads Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition.
“This bill will further cripple the stability of rural education during a time when districts need more stability in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Suburban districts and virtual charters — which have experienced the most student growth — would have been the biggest winners, the projections show. Epic Charter Schools’ state aid allotment would have increased from $310 million to $314 million combined across its two school models.
Virtual charter schools would have benefited the most. More than $4 million additional state dollars would have been allotted to Oklahoma’s seven virtual charter schools, with a combined $3.6 million to Epic Charter Schools’ two models.
Robinson, with EPS, said he believed a more-needed change is how virtual schools are funded — these students do not require classrooms, buses, meals, security, utilities and the same staff supports as in-person students, he said.
He said he believes virtual students are still funded at the level of every one virtual student counts as 1.33 students. Additional weights are added according to low socioeconomic, special education, and gifted and talented statuses.
“There are clear discrepancies in the funding formula regarding virtual schools and traditional in person attended schools,” he said of the proposal.
Effect on Epic
The state funding formula is designed to cover the gap between local revenue and the amount necessary to have quality schools in each community. Charter schools, like Epic, receive no local tax revenue and nearly all funding comes from the state.
Hilbert said preventing a sustained windfall to Epic is one of the reasons he proposed the measure.
“The district with the most to lose is Epic, because they got as high as 60,000 students at one point, and they’ll be able to use that for two years after this year if we don’t change the law,” Hilbert said on the House floor Wednesday.
That’s assuming Epic’s enrollment declines for the next two years, since the bill, if passed, would go into effect in July 2022. Epic has reported an enrollment increase every year since the school began in 2010.
Public school enrollment experienced major fluctuations this year and dropped overall for the first time in 19 years. Next year’s enrollment is unpredictable, too.
Secretary of Education Ryan Walters said getting an actual estimate of fall enrollment would be difficult, but he thinks students already are starting to return.
“Hearing our conversations with school leaders, we feel confident that we are going to see that enrollment (back) in their traditional schools,” he said.
Walters said another of Stitt’s education initiatives — to increase student transfers — necessitates the funding formula change. If students are moving between districts more often, and being counted by their current and former districts due to the current formula provision, the amount of money available per student could decline, he said.
It’s this “double counting” that Stitt referred to in his State of the State address when he used the term “ghost students.”
“We’re sending money to districts to educate kids who don’t go there, and that’s simply not fair,” he said.
The term “ghost students,” was first used by an OSBI agent in July 2019 to describe Epic Charter Schools’ alleged practice of enrolling pupils who received no actual teaching from the school.
Hilbert’s bill is contingent on one of two school transfer measures (House Bill 2074 and Senate Bill 783) also being approved. The bills would allow a student to transfer to another district any time during the year, as long as the receiving district isn’t at capacity, and limit the reasons a district could deny a transfer.
HIlbert’s bill also would increase the percentage of funds districts can carry over year to year.