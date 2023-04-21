KINGFISHER, Okla. — Attorneys representing the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed against Kingfisher Public Schools and current and former football personnel are asking to extend the relevant time frame from the mid-2000s to the present.
The lawsuit was filed by a former student, identified as John Doe No. 1, on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the Northwest Oklahoma school district, KHS head football coach Jeff Myers and current and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
It later was moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Doe alleged he was repeatedly subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse, including daily towel floggings, Tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills, from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on KHS’s football team.
But, a document filed earlier this week alleges he was not the only member of the team who suffered such abuse.
On Monday, April 17, 2023, the plaintiff’s first motion to compel discovery — some of which is redacted — was filed, claiming the plaintiff has compiled evidence of physical, mental and sexual abuse in and around the KHS football program dating as far back as 2005, which is around the time Myers became the head coach.
The document also claims the plaintiff has evidence that Myers and his staff not only knew about this abuse but also “encouraged and, in some cases, actively participated in” the alleged abuse. It also stated there’s evidence that KPS officials received notices of such abuse, “yet routinely did nothing to remedy the obviously dangerous conditions” within KPS’ athletic prog rams, “disregarding the ongoing health, safety and well-being” of students.
The document claims that in February 2005, a mother reported Myers physically assaulted her son during gym class and that an incident report was made by Kingfisher Police Department, with the offense classified as “assault on a minor.”
The incident report was filed and entered as an exhibit Monday — one of 30 total exhibits, several of which are sealed.
To the plaintiff’s knowledge, KPS did nothing to discipline Myers, the document alleges.
In the fall of 2008, according to the document, a student was sexually assaulted in the KHS locker room under Myers’ supervision. The player’s father brought the sexual assault to the attention of then-Superintendent Don Scales, who held a meeting with Myers and the father, and members of KPS’ Board of Education were notified of the alleged sexual assault.
Upon information and belief, the document alleges KPS did not conduct any further investigation, report the assault to law enforcement or reprimand or punish Myers “for this sexual assault happening on his watch by his players.”
In the fall of 2010, according to the document, a senior football player developed a staph infection in his leg and had been undergoing medical treatment. It alleges Myers “attempted to squeeze the bacteria out of the player’s infected knee, apparently so that the player would be able to play in the upcoming game.”
It claims Myers’ conduct “caused the staph infection to worsen and placed the student at substantial risk of serious, immediate harm and that the student’s doctor was furious because the student could’ve lost his leg and/or his life” because of Myers’ “recklessness.”
The student’s parents and their lawyer, the document alleges, reported this to KPS school board and Scales, who allegedly told them the new superintendent, Jason Sternberger, would handle it.
“Upon information and belief, neither Scales nor Sternberger did anything in response to the reported abuse,” the document states. “Ultimately, the parents presented their complaint to the Kingfisher School Board with the assistance of an attorney. Yet, despite their report, Myers was never disciplined or reprimanded for his abusive actions.”
An incident from the fall of 2013 is completely redacted in the document, and there were other alleged incidents from later years documented.
The document also claims the plaintiff has evidence of similar abuse that occurred after he graduated from KHS in 2021, including in the fall of 2021, when a KHS football player shared that freshmen were being whipped with wet towels and beaten with a PVC pipe allegedly called the “rape stick.”
When the player’s mother found out, she complained to Myers, according to the document, and “only then did Coach Myers tell the players they couldn’t pop each other with towels or use the PVC pipes anymore.”
In December 2022, according to the document, a former player who graduated in 2016 sent a message to the school board, alleging Myers “verbally and psychologically tormented,” humiliated and talked down on him and described Myers’ treatment of a player who ended up taking his own life.
In the lawsuit, Doe also claims his 5th and 14th Amendment rights of due process and equal protection were denied to him by KPS and coaches; that KPS has violated federal Title IX laws that allow it to receive financial assistance; and that the football coaches showed gross negligence in allowing the abuse to continue.
He also contended in a January 2022 filing that even when made aware of allegations, the district’s top administrators had not moved to prevent the abuse of its football players, which led to his lawsuit.
According to exhibit 29, which is Doe’s first set of discovery to the defendant KPS, the plaintiff requested information related to the reporting and investigation into reports of bullying and hazing at KHS, such as all documents and communications sent or received by any KPS school board member or KPS employees, former or present, “related to any reports of bullying, hazing, harassment, physical abuse, sexual abuse or other abuse or wrongdoing within or related to the Kingfisher football program by students or coaches” during Myers’ employment at KPS.
In these requests, the relevant time period was Jan. 1, 2008, to the present because, at that time, 2008 was the earliest known date of a report of abuse or wrongdoing involving the defendant, the document states.
The defendant KPS’ response, which is exhibit 30, objected to the first set of discovering, saying the relevant time period requested would require “an overly burdensome imposition on the Defendants to search records far beyond relevance and admissibility. Plaintiff’s discovery demand is not proportional to any litigation claims at bar. The relevant time period should be 2017 to present.”
State agencies, including Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Department of Education, last year began investigating Kingfisher High School’s football program over allegations of bullying, hazing and sexual assault.
Mike Fields, the district attorney of District 4, which includes Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties, said Nov. 29, 2022, that he received a partial report on Sept. 21, 2022, from OSBI and requested additional investigation into the case.
Fields said Thursday that he didn’t have any comments to make regarding the investigation.
On Dec. 27, 2022, a civil jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 12, 2023.
