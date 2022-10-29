ENID, Okla. — Sharon Scott has been a business owner multiple times at 212 W. Randolph. She co-owned Pearl Junkie, then remodeled the building for Pearl Junkie Treasures on her own and has remodeled the building again to open PJ Champagne Bar, which she jokingly said will be her final remodel of the building.
She said she wasn’t ready to give up the downtown location, and said somebody suggested she open a champagne bar. She has spent about a year and a half getting PJ Champagne Bar ready for its soft opening, which will take place on Thursday. It will feature a full kitchen with Curtis Bramlett as the chef.
“I’m very excited,” Scott said. “It’s been a big relief to get everything finished and ready to open up. So we’re excited about it.”
PJ Champagne Bar will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
It will have a full bar, as well as real champagne. Bramlett said the menu was designed along the lines of food that is good traditionally with champagne, as well as being food that doesn’t leave a customer stuffed. He said it will be shareable, as well as affordable.
“You can come in and try a lot of things, a lot of different flavors ... some French, some Spanish, some American style,” Bramlett said. “It’s kind of like the theme of this place, the food is also an eclectic style. But we’ve got some entrees and we’ve also got some steaks, so I think we’ll be competitive with our pricing. It’s going to be a lot of fun and a fun menu to cook and kind of mess with, and things like that. We kind of want a group of people to just come in and try a bunch of different flavors.”
Along with a variety of food to try, the drink menu will feature a variety of flavors.
“I think our drink menu is going to be sort of fun, too,” Bramlett said. “It’s going to be a little bit more exotic. But just kind of some fun stuff that you wouldn’t find everywhere else.”
PJ Champagne Bar has a mezzanine and an upstairs area, and Scott said they will have the ability to host events and parties. She said it is an area that is perfect for a small group to enjoy an evening out.
Bramlett said he likes the atmosphere that has been created, as it features a style that is not seen everywhere.
“It’s not a speakeasy that everyone’s trying to do ... this is more of a full-blown lounge where you come to have martinis, champagne,” Bramlett said. “You don’t walk out of here stuffed with food. But I just kind of like the coziness and I also like the older decor because you don’t see stuff like this anymore.”
PJ Champagne Bar is located in downtown Enid at 212 W. Randolph.
