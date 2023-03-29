ENID, Okla. — Pizza Inn on East Maine is set to open on April 11, 2023, bringing back to town a franchise that had two locations previously in town.
The previous location, located on North Grand, opened in 2016 and closed in 2019. The new location is at 702 E. Maine.
General Manager Allan Etter of the new location said he worked with Pizza Inn for 13 years when it was located on Van Buren, and worked off and on with Golden Chick from 1999 until now. He said the new location brings Pizza Inn to an area of town that does not have as many restaurants as other parts of town. He also said he is "excited to be back with Pizza Inn."
"There's not a whole lot of restaurants on the east side at this time, so that has kind of caused a lot of buzz in the area," Etter said. "They are looking forward to a restaurant being on the east side again."
He said there is an expectation of having a lot of customers coming from the downtown area, and the restaurant will feature a buffet and salad bar.
Pizza Inn is located in the former home of KFC, and the building is undergoing a complete remodel of the building and is currently hiring for multiple positions.
Based in Dallas, Texas, Pizza Inn has 252 locations nationwide, with the Enid location joining Blackwell, Durant and Muskogee as locations in Oklahoma.
