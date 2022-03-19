ENID, Okla. — Jim Hudson has been fortunate enough to participate in many activities and sports throughout his life.
One of those is pitching horseshoes, something Hudson — president, league director and treasurer of Enid Area Horseshoe Pitching Club — says is a good way to better himself.
“(Pitching horseshoes) is about getting exercise and the challenge,” he said. “Most of all, though, it’s a lot of fun, and ... there’s not a much better group than horseshoe pitchers as a whole.”
Twelve horseshoe courts were built at Meadowlake Park in the late 1980s, and in 1990, EAHPC was formed and sanctioned by National Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Four more horseshoe courts were added after the club’s formation for a total of 16 horseshoe courts at Meadowlake Park, which are open to the public, as well.
Additionally, the horseshoe courts are used for local Special Olympics events.
Hudson said there currently are about eight members in the club, and around 14 people receive EAHPC information in a texting group chat.
New members — young, old, beginners and experts — are always welcome to join EAHPC and enjoy the competitions, Hudson said.
“(Horseshoes) is just a good sport for everybody, and it’s not hard to learn. It just takes practice,” he said. “We’re just hoping we can expose the sport to people who can benefit from it.”
EAHPC hosts six-week leagues in the spring and fall, along with about four tournaments each year, using a handicap scoring system.
The 2022 spring league will begin on April 5, weather permitting. Spare horseshoes are available for anybody interested in joining the club or participating in an event. Awards for each league are handed out at EAHPC’s annual meeting in the fall.
“We don’t try to stress the winning — we try to stress family and sportsmanship,” Hudson said.
Trial memberships — with no dues paid to NHPA — last for one league or for one tournament. Provisional memberships also are available, and full memberships, which cost $35 for adults and $5 for those younger than 18, last for the entire year.
For more information about EAHPC, call Hudson at (580) 977-9284.
