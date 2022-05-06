ENID, Okla. — The 93rd Pistol Pete visited his hometown and alma mater to impart inspiration and advice to students at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
Traber Smithson is one of the two Oklahoma State University students filling the role of Pistol Pete this year. The mascot gig is a full-time job, with hundreds of Pistol Pete appearances per year, representing the university and making people smile all while playing the role of the famed and rugged sharpshooter.
Smithson visited OBA in full mascot garb to take photos with students, then later changed into his “human skin,” to be interviewed by Jay Mendenhall, OBA Bible teacher and football coach, in an all-school assembly on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The OSU senior attended OBA nearly four years ago and was well-known during his time there as a student, athlete, leader and Christian, Mendenhall said.
“It’s a pretty big honor to be Pistol Pete,” Smithson said. “It’s almost like another fraternity. All of the former Pistol Petes are really close. We have events, get togethers and an alumni association. It’s a really cool deal.”
Smithson went on to detail how his appearances as the mascot feel and what he tries to accomplish both as Pistol Pete and as a Christian.
“Pistol Pete, you see him and know it’s OSU,” Smithson said. “A lot of schools don’t brand their mascot, so to see the role he plays in people’s passion for the school is really remarkable. Being able to get to take pictures with people and be a part of those experiences is really amazing.”
Becoming Pistol Pete
The tryout process to become Pistol Pete is extensive, Smithson said. Potential candidates must have a strong understanding and knowledge of Pistol Pete, who is modeled after the late cowboy, Frank Eaton. The judges, who are former OSU mascots themselves, put candidates in several acting situations to test their demeanor and reactions, since Pistol Pete can’t talk or identify himself while in costume.
Judges examined his grades, time management and acting skills in tryouts to ensure he couyld handle the commitment of Pistol Pete, Smithson said.
From OBA to OSU
Smithson said his transition to collegiate level academics was smooth because of the study skills he learned at OBA.
“The quality of academics here (at OBA) is second to none,” Smithson said. “The transition was pretty seamless. I know a lot of my friends that I graduated with would say the same.”
Mendenhall said this interview with Smithson was not to glorify Smithson, but to glorify God in his works in Smithson. Mendenhall went on to ask how OBA prepared him spiritually for the battles of college. Smithson answered by sharing an example of a time in Mendenhall’s class when the coach reminded students to look at colleges where they fit in and also could find a church home. Smithson took that advice to heart and has had a chance to take a different ownership of his faith as a young adult, while applying his faith intentionally whether as a student or mascot.
Advice
Mendenhall asked Smithson to share his advice about school and life with OBA students in attendance.
“Middle schoolers, there are a lot of things that happened that are super significant in sixth through eighth grade, that you’ll allow to ruin your day or week,” Smithson said. “Don’t approach life with an ‘I don’t care’ attitude. You need to care and be passionate about what you’re doing. Being able to step back and ask if this is actually going to impact what I do tomorrow.”
Second, Smithson encouraged the middle school students to pay attention in Spanish class and to read more.
For the high school students, Smithson encouraged them to enjoy the season they are in.
“Life moves pretty fast,” Smithson said. “Take advantage of the opportunities you have to enjoy the season that you are in. Pray that God takes you where you need to go, but if an opportunity presents itself, don’t be shy to go and take it.”
