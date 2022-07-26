Work on the Kaw Lake water project will disrupt traffic in a couple of areas later this week.

According to the city of Enid, beginning Thursday, July 28, 2022, a portion of North 66th will be closed from Phillips to Breckinridge Road to allow workers to continue construction of a water pipeline.

On Friday, a portion of North Garland will be closed from Phillips to Purdue for pipeline work.

Work is expected to take one day at each location.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you