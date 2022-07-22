Two projects could impact drivers Monday, July 25, 2022.
According to the city of Enid, a portion of West Phillips will be closed from Garland to Oakwood to allow contractors to continue construction on a water pipeline.
The work is part of the Kaw Lake water pipeline and is expected to be completed by end of day Tuesday.
Also on Monday, the alley from South Van Buren to Jackson will be closed to allow workers to make repairs to a sanitary sewer line.
In addition, the shoulder of the northbound lane on Van Buren will be closed. Work is expected to take about one week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.