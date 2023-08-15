PONCA CITY, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Museum will host its annual Prairie to Palate fundraising dinner 609 p.m. Sept. 21, 2023, on the museum lawn.
Prairie to Palate is an outdoor, farm-to-table dining experience, with food, wine, live music and a silent auction. Dinner will be provided by Stagecoach BBQ & Catering, with dessert by Banana Crate, drinks by Vortex Alley Brewing and El Patio and live music by Ryan Burkett. All proceeds support the Pioneer Woman Museum and Statue’s operating costs throughout the year.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the https://www.pioneerwomanmuseum.com/prarietopalate.html. Bottomless drinks with a souvenir etched Pioneer Woman Museum pint or wine glass can be purchased for an additional $12.50. Reservations are due by Friday, Sept. 15.
Corporate sponsorships are available for $1,000 each and covers eight dinners with bottomless drinks and souvenir glasses.
Pioneer Woman Museum is at 701 Monument in Ponca City. For information, call (580) 765-6108 or go to pioneerwomanmuseum.com.
