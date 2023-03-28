Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools patrons will decide a $4.725 million bond issue to fund safety and security measures at Pioneer High School during a vote Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
“A major portion of the funds will be used to improve the safety and security of our secondary campus, rooted in recommendations from our local law enforcement safety assessment performed on our campus,” the district stated in information on the school’s website. “Based on this safety assessment, we plan to move the main entrance to the breezeway entrance so that security vestibules can be added and locked down in case of emergency.”
In addition, a principal’s office will be added at the entrance to help process and monitor visitors.
“By adding secure doors/vestibule rooms in the entrance, administrative staff can monitor and control access to the school campus. If there is a problem, the administration can then immediately lock off that entrance to the remaining portion of the campus and initiate safety protocols immediately while law enforcement is notified,” the district stated.
Covered canopies will be added to shelter people as they come into the building.
Other funds will be used for:
• Remodeling bathrooms near the cafeteria.
• Creating a new living skills classroom for special needs students.
• The nurse’s station and treatment area.
• A new media center to increase space for online education and testing.
“These projects will benefit our students and school by providing a safe place to learn and grow,” the district stated. “It will also allow us to address certain improvements and needs that the school cannot afford on its own.”
If passed, the bond issue will not increase property taxes, since some previous bond issues have expired and the district’s tax base has grown.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone wanting to vote early may do so 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
