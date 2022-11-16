WAUKOMIS, Okla. — The Pioneer High School Alumni Association will hold its biennial reunion Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Pioneer High School cafetorium.
All Pioneer graduates, former students, faculty, teachers and school board members are invited to attend.
A buffet dinner, catered by Blaze's BBQ, begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost of the meal is $15. Meal reservations can be made by calling or texting (580) 541-2894.
