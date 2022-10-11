Due to the efforts of Rotary International, polio has nearly been eradicated all over the world.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Enid Rotary will be doing its part to help fund the continued eradication efforts with its Pints for Polio promotion with local restaurants and brewing companies.
From 11 a.m. to midnight, $1 of every beer ordered at Enid Brewing Company, Land Run Steakhouse and Napoli’s Italian Restaurant will be donated to Enid Rotary Club’s Pints for Polio campaign.
Enid Rotary also is offering a $20 raffle for a Weatherby Orion Matte Blue 12-gauge shotgun with proceeds going to the Pints for Polio program. To purchase raffle tickets, contact Courtney Dennis at cdennis@ywcaenid.com or Michelle Yirka at michelley@chisholmbb.com.
The winner will be drawn Saturday, Oct. 22.
Enid Rotary Club has been serving the Enid community for more than 100 years. The club is made up of 150 business and community leaders who strive to make a difference in the community. Since 2000, the club has contributed more than $4 million and countless hours of Service above Self to the Enid community, President Carrie Sanders said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.