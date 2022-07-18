ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is enthusiastic about Oklahoma’s future in tourism and in commerce, and he believes Oklahoma must look ahead 10 years as a roadmap to driving successes in both those areas.
“We have to cast a vision,” he said during his remarks to Enid Rotary Club on Monday. A big part of that vision, he said, is to use tourism and commerce to bring more people to live and more businesses to locate permanently in the state.
The state’s last census count, done in 2020, showed a little more than 3.9 million people living in the state. While the state’s metropolitan areas of Oklahoma City and Tulsa saw growth — as did Enid and some other of the larger rural towns — two-thirds of the counties in the state lost population. Oklahoma’s net gain in population was 200,000.
“My message I’m trying to point out is where do we want to be 10 years from now when we count everybody again?” he said. Oklahoma’s 2020 gain was not enough to get the state’s sixth congressional seat back, which Pinnell said is important.
“We need to cast a vision to get to 4.1 or 4.2 million people,” he said. Population goes to the issue of workforce that sometimes makes it harder for Oklahoma to compete for higher-paying industries.
Pinnell said Oklahoma has a lot of advantages as a state, and its greatest strengths are the tourism industry and department of commerce.
“What I say about this thriving tourism industry is it’s one of the best tools in our toolbox. Tourism is a tool if we wield it and use it to our advantage,” he said. “Oklahoma has a heritage and a history that is truly unrivaled. It’s unmatched. We’re about as colorful as it gets when it comes to the heritage of the state of Oklahoma.”
Pinnell touted the state’s outdoor recreation, state parks and museums. He also applauded the new Enid Public Arts Guide recently published by the Enid News & Eagle with cooperation from VisitEnid. The guide highlights and maps outdoor murals and public art in Enid. It’s available at several Enid tourist destinations and soon will be available through the Oklahoma Tourism Department as well to anyone interested in visiting the state.
“If we’re not talking about the tourism industry, nobody is going to show up here,” he said. “People do show up here but not at the level we need to create the kind of economic development we want.
“If people don’t come to Enid, they will not realize the quality of life you’ve invested in,” he said. “This is a wonderful community; the quality of life is fantastic. Tourism really is that front door to economic development.”
He said Enid is one of the stars in the state from a tourism and commerce perspective. It’s really “prime time for Enid” and a few other communities outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
He said the investment in the Advance Soccer Complex will bring rewards in the future.
“As a dad who’s raising four kids, one of the things that is recession-proof in our family and most any other family with kids is sports,” he said. “You’ve got moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas that will still get in that minivan and travel to that tournament. I’m sick and tired of traveling to Texas.
“Communities inside the state I’ve seen invest in baseball, soccer fields ... soccer is a growing sports in the U.S. That’s how you fill up hotel rooms, restaurants, that’s how families come to Enid,” he said. “It’s for a soccer tournament. They’ll say I’m sick and tired of living in Kansas City, this town looks pretty good to me.”
He also touted Oklahoma’s outdoor offerings, including state parks. He said since he became lieutenant governor, the state has dramatically upgraded park facilities and technology used to reserve spaces in parks.
As an aside, Pinnell, who as secretary of tourism was caught up in the controversy of the restaurant contract with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchens for state parks, said he believes that “the guardrails have to be put back up” regarding independent advisory board oversight of the tourism department.
Pinnell personally approved millions in payments for Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants from the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. He told Rotarians he is in favor of reinstating the tourism advisory board and supports legislation already in the works to make that happen.
As far as the commerce part of the state’s economic development equation, Pinnell touted the state’s aerospace and aviation industries as great potential for growth in the state. He said Gov. Kevin Stitt is currently in London at the largest air show in the world.
“The No. 2 industry in our state is the aerospace industry, some of this due to a defense industry that we have,” he said, complimenting the work of retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe in helping protect the state’s military bases.
He talked about the high-paying jobs available in the industry that are available not only through college education, but also through the state’s CareerTech system.
“We’re really onto something when it comes to aerospace and aviation,” he said. “I think that over the next 10 years, this industry could become the No 1. industry in the state of Oklahoma.”
Seventy-five percent of the companies the state is in contact with for relocation are aerospace companies, Pinnell said. “These are companies that are re-shoring operations to America that are looking at Oklahoma for the very first time and these are companies from other states.”
He said Alabama, Mississippi and Texas also are competing for these industries.
“It’s a very competitive space,” he said “We’re well ahead of many states, maybe outside of Alabama, but there’s no reason why Oklahoma can’t compete with Alabama, but maybe leapfrog it because of our CareerTech system, higher ed and the workforce that has to come along with it.”
He touched briefly on the news that Panasonic has decided to locate a battery factory near Kansas City instead of Oklahoma. The state had ponied up nearly $800 million in incentives for the project.
"Our incentive are very competitive," he said. "We always knew Panasonic was looking at multiple locations and Kansas City was going to be an area they were heavily looking at. Don't count us out yet for further development that company make make and some other companies as well. It goes again to workforce. It's an issue that does come up."
