ENID, Okla. — Growing up, Krista Roberts always had more fun playing sports as part of a team.
The reason, she said, was because having a common goal to achieve with her teammates made playing even better.
Roberts, now chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, has kept that teammate mentality throughout her life, translating it over into her career and volunteerism.
“When I moved to the community, I didn’t know anybody, so I started from the ground up,” she said. “I just tried to get involved by serving on some boards and getting active (in the community) that way, meeting more people and seeing what I could do to help wherever I could.”
Roberts is one of three Pillar of the Plains finalists who will be recognized during a reception at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Stride Bank Center. The other finalists are Clayton Nolen and Connie Sturgeon-Hart.
Delivering ‘high-quality health care’
Born and raised in Ponca City, Roberts graduated from Oklahoma State University, and she and her husband Don moved to Enid in 1990 after getting married.
Her first post-college job was at St. Mary’s in the Physical Therapy Department. Various opportunities in leadership roles arose, and Roberts became chief operating officer in 2011 and took the CEO position in 2017.
“I’ve been very blessed with excellent mentors along the way, and that really helped me be successful,” Roberts said. “Now, I try to mentor others that have an interest in moving up into leadership roles.”
As COO and CEO, Roberts said St. Mary’s has invested in technology, including the da Vinci Surgical System and Robotic Surgical Assistant (ROSA); expanded oncology services; upgraded the cardiac catheterization lab with the latest technology available; added new HD laparoscopic towers in the surgical suites; and opened a 15-bed inpatient adult behavioral health unit.
This, along with physician recruitment, Roberts said, gives residents in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma access to the same health care technology that’s available in larger, metropolitan areas.
“I’m passionate about making sure that we deliver high-quality health care to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma,” Roberts said.
Roberts working her way up the ladder from within the walls of St. Mary’s prepared her to be an “excellent CEO,” said Kristy Petersen, an inpatient physician at St. Mary’s who has been with the hospital since 1994.
Petersen said Roberts has a better understanding of the inner workings of everything that goes on inside the hospital and more credibility and authority with physicians and employees.
“She’s loved by employees, and with most CEOs, that’s really not the case because they tend to focus more on leadership than relationships, but because she started out in their position, that’s not how she leads,” Petersen said.
Roberts said leading one of the two hospitals in Enid — a medical hub for Northwest Oklahoma — through the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.
Roberts said she needed to make sure St. Mary’s had all of the necessary resources, equipment and staff and ensure that the hospital stayed connected with other health care providers in the area, all while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Professionally, she said she’s proud of how St. Mary’s’ employees have come together to worked through all of the unknowns of the pandemic.
“Leading (St. Mary’s) through a pandemic of this magnitude and duration was certainly not something I learned in any textbook or class,” Roberts said. “It has been ‘learning on the go’ and relying on all my team members, who have really worked to the top of their licenses and abilities to ensure that we could continue to care for the residents of our community.”
‘Filling in where I can’
Roberts’ parents were active in the Ponca City community, so in her childhood, she got to see what volunteering could accomplish, which later influenced her to get involved in the Enid community.
Roberts has been involved with United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Enid Regional Development Alliance, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and more, and in the past year with Vance Development Authority, Oklahoma Hospital Association and Leadership Oklahoma as the Northwest Oklahoma ambassador.
“One of the great things about Enid is that anytime there’s a need, there’s someone stepping up to help fill that need,” she said. “I enjoy doing my part and filling in where I can ... and being a part of a group that has a common goal to improve our community and move our community forward.”
Two of Roberts’ passions, health care and education, intersected when St. Mary’s adopted Garfield Elementary School. Before COVID-19, hospital employees would do activities with and read books to students.
Petersen said this partnership between Garfield and St. Mary’s “helps those who may wind up” in the hospital.
“Now, there’s a whole generation of kids who don’t view the hospital as a scary place,” Petersen said. “To me, that’s what a Pillar of the Plains is — somebody who does a great job at what they do, but also enlists their staff and their powers to improve the community.”
Being one of the Pillar of the Plains honorees is humbling, Roberts said, but the award, no matter who wins, is an opportunity to highlight the importance of volunteering and giving back to the Enid community that everyone loves.
Sharon Trojan, vice chair of St. Mary’s’ Board of Governors, said Roberts is a team-builder in every aspect of her life and has made a difference.
“The whole time she has lived here, she has been involved in making life better for everyone else, and that’s why I think she’d be a great Pillar of the Plains winner,” said Trojan, a Pillar of the Plains finalist in 2011. “All of (the honorees) are winners, but the real winner is the community.”
One piece of advice Roberts gives to community members is: “Don’t hesitate to jump in.”
“Whether it’s one hour or 100 hours — everything helps, so let’s just stay focused on common goals to help move our community forward.”
