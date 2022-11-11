Today is the last day to submit nominations for the 2022 Pillar of the Plains award.
The Pillar of the Plains recognition has become one of the most prominent community recognitions that can be achieved, said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher.
“Every year, we seek to celebrate people in our community who have been leaders in their churches, their community organizations, their businesses and who have contributed to the overall greater good of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma,” Allen said. “We call these achievers Pillars of the Plains because they are stalwart supporters of our community who have made our community a better place to live.”
The News & Eagle created Pillar of the Plains in 2003 with the idea of recognizing local people for their service to the community. Each year, the newspaper asks community members to nominate people they believe deserve to be recognized.
To submit a nomination, send the name, contact information and some biographical information on the nominee to Cindy Allen at callen@enidnews.com.
