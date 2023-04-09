ENID, Okla. — At 6 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday the sounds of gym shoes screeching on courts and paddles hitting a plastic ball can be heard from the gymnasium floor below the running track at Enid’s Denny Price Family YMCA.
There are three courts for pickleball players. The game is fast, sometimes intense, but mostly fun and very social.
Gene Anderson, who is 80 years old and has been playing for five years, drives in from Waukomis to play.
“It’s a great way to stay fit,” he said.
Pickleball is a racquet game that combines various elements from tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It’s played with a paddle and a plastic ball on a much smaller court.
“Enid pickleball players are part of the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year running,” said Brandon Mackie, who has the second largest pickleball site on the internet. He anticipates the sport continuing to grow.
“There are currently 36.5 million pickleball players estimated in the United States, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals in 2022,” Mackie said.
His website researches information about the sport, including rules, regulations, equipment and where to go nationwide to find a court to play.
The game started in Enid at the YMCA in 2014, when Ken Rapp and Stan Campbell researched it and started trying it out as a game. Shaun Buckles joined them and fell in love with the sport.
“It’s not a hard game to play and doesn’t take lots of skill,” said Buckles, who now organizes pickleball tournaments and benefits.
The last eight years he has been the director of the Oakwood Country Club’s tournament.
“We have beginner groups and brackets for those who are advanced, he said, adding he limits the tournament to 130 players.
Buckles, who was the director of sports and aquatics at the YMCA for 10 years before becoming a firefighter for the city of Enid in January, has played at the national pickleball championships in Naples, Fla.
For Tammy Callaway who works mornings at the YMCA, pickleball is about fitness, mental health and camaraderie.
“We have a great time, and it’s a fun sport,” she said. “It’s also very social. Our morning group meets at our favorite place to have margaritas on Friday night.”
Laurie Price, Debbie Hilton and James Stevenson are a part of the morning group. Stevenson, who works a mental health job and coaches EJRT football, used to play racquetball but has switched to the plastic ball.
“It involves cardio, is fun to play and a way to meet new people,” Stevenson said.
Debbie Hilton, a self-employed oil and gas accountant, said much of the same as Stevenson. She has been playing for more than a year and likes the fact the sport is for both the young and old.
“I saw a grandfather playing with his grandson. It is a great game for all,” she said.
Laurie Price started playing pickleball in 2018. She teaches a weight-lifting class at the YMCA and works for State Farm.
“It’s a fun sport for just about anyone. I really enjoy it and the friends I’ve made.”
On Mackie’s pickleball website it lists four pickleball courts in Enid: at the YMCA; Government Springs near 10th and Garriott, behind the VA building; Pheasant Run and Tea and Country Estate.
A spokesperson for Pheasant Run said they should have their courts ready soon. “The concrete is completed and we will mark the courts and put up fencing to help block the wind.”
Tea and Country is a private court located at the Schrader home north of Enid. Lauren O’Brien, assistant to Nicki Schrader said the courts will be used mainly for tournaments and fundraisers. “We had a pickleball tournament Saturday for the Jenny Lamb fundraiser,” she said.
“There is something magical about pickleball,” Mackie said. “I think it’s because it is easy, it’s social, four people can play at a time and it is open play with people taking turns.” His website has grown tenfold in just two years. The sport is getting more popular every day. Not bad for a sport invented in 1965 near Seattle, Wash., by some vacationers wanting to have some fun. Why call it Pickleball? Pickle was the name of their dog.
For a pickleball schedule call the YMCA at (580) 237-4645, Pheasant Run at (580) 233-2355 and Tea and Country at (405) 504-9031 or visit the public courts at 10th and Garriott with a player. Visit the Brandon Mackie Website at www.pickleheads.com or brandon@joinpickleheads.com.
