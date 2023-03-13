To combat child obesity and promote health, an Oklahoma lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require public schools to conduct annual fitness assessments of students.
House Bill 2257, which is in committee, would require schools to evaluate physical health through an assessment developed by the State Department of Education, starting with the 2024-25 school year.
Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, the bill’s author, said the legislation will lead to better health outcomes for kids.
“There are multiple factors that contribute to the rise in childhood obesity,” Sterling said. “These include, but not limited to, children being less active because of a more nonphysical lifestyle a direct result of our convenience-driven daily activities; young people playing video games, etc., rather than doing more things outdoors; eating more processed and fast food and consuming less fruits and vegetables, to just name a few.”
The annual assessment would be administered to students from grades three to 12, according to the bill.
Students with disabilities would be exempted.
“Our schools are the most logical place to create and foster physical activity among our children,” Sterling said. “I have actually been working on this exact issue the last four years and continue to do so.”
The lawmaker said he has worked with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust to fund and promote physical fitness education.
“Several states already have this in law for this to be conducted in public schools, Texas being one of those,” he said. “For the most part, nonprofits and others have made very little impact on this problem, primarily because of the magnitude of this problem.”
Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, said child obesity has risen, in large part to unhealthy lifestyles, and food infrastructure is somewhat to blame.
“We live in a culture where grocery stores are less convenient than gas stations,” he said. “For many families, the gas station or convenient store is much closer to their home, but lacks the fresh food necessary for a healthy lifestyle.
“Couple these food deserts with a lack of access to primary care and mental health care, and we find many kids developing unhealthy habits while coping with adverse childhood events.”
Sterling, meanwhile, said the lack of physical fitness affects military recruitment.
“Another fact that many people are not aware of, is that approximately 73% of those young people who are between the ages of 17-23, that are planning to enlist in the military, are not physically able to complete basic training,” Sterling said. “So, this issue is now a potential threat to our national security.”
Deck said to combat child obesity, it is important to make sure youth have access to healthy foods.
“Government is us and we have an interest in a healthy society,” he said. “Funding primary care, mental health care, and making school meals free for all kids would be a step in the right direction.”
Sterling wants to expand physical education within Oklahoma.
“I continually profess that it is counterproductive for us to focus on academic outcomes while we continue to ignore health outcomes in our young people,” he said.
King writes for the Norman Transcript.
