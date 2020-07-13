You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Storm tears through Goltry in Alfalfa County

Rubble remained of The Farm Bar in Goltry after a thunderstorm moved across Alfalfa County Saturday night. In addition to the destruction at the bar, Brandon Severin, Goltry town superintendent, said one person is severely injured. The storm uprooted trees and damaged homes.

