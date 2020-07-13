Photos: Storm tears through Goltry in Alfalfa County

Rubble remained ofThe Farm Bar in Goltry after a thunderstorm moved across Alfalfa County Saturday night. In addition to the destruction at the bar,Brandon Severin, Goltry town superintendent, said one person is severely injured. The storm uprooted trees and damaged homes.
Rubble from The Farm Bar in Goltry after a thunderstorm moved across Alfalfa County Saturday night, July 11, 2020. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Volunteers use tractors to lift the remains of a mobile home onto a trailer in Goltry after a thunderstorm moved across Alfalfa County Saturday night, July 11, 2020. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Volunteers use tractors to lift the remains of a mobile home onto a trailer in Goltry after a thunderstorm moved across Alfalfa County Saturday night, July 11, 2020. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
