ENID, Okla. — Many alumni, faculty, staff and supporters of Phillips University will gather next week to walk their old stomping grounds together.
The Phillips University Alumni Reunion, which has been held annually for more than 20 years since its 1998 closure, will occur Friday, June 23, 2023, and Saturday, June 24, 2023, on Northern Oklahoma College’s Enid campus and around town.
Leslie Klamm, a member of the Phillips University Alumni & Friends Association’s Board of Directors and its local office manager, said PU was special to a lot of people, which is why the reunion is held every year.
“It’s just a way to continue the memories and connections,” she said. “With it being a small university — a lot of connections were made there. … If you were a part of that community, you were a part of something really special.”
Klamm said around 300 people are expected to attend, since 2023 is the 25th anniversary since PU closed permanently.
“We’re just expanding the schedule both days and having a big event in downtown Enid (on Saturday night),” she said, adding that PUAFA is thankful to NOC for being welcoming and generous and allowing alumni to use its campus and to have an office on-site.
Anybody who has a connection to PU can attend the PU Reunuion.
“The association is for alumni and friends,” Klamm said. “A lot of times, people in the community just knew people who attended, or maybe took classes at PU but didn’t graduate from there, so we keep the events open to people who consider themselves friends of it, and when PU was open, there were so many people who supported it either monetarily or through service of some kind — they had a connection without being alumni.”
The price to attend the PU Reunion is $50 per person or $80 for a couple. Registration information is available at https://phillips alum.org, and Klamm encouraged anybody interested in attending to register this weekend.
Friday’s schedule
June 23 will be declared “The Spirit of Phillips University Day” by the city of Enid at its regular meeting the evening before in honor of the reunion.
Festivities that day will kick off with an extramural golf tournament at Meadowlake Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Up to 36 players can participate, and the price is $50.
Then, attendees can check in at NOC’s Marshall Building, 5-7 p.m., and in that same timeframe will be a PU Story Project — which Klamm said is a partnership with the Phillips University Legacy Foundation where a videographer will capture people’s memories and make a video — as well as hors d’oeuvres and fellowship in Rooms 101 and 102.
From 5-6:50 p.m., a “shopping mall” will be open inside the Marshall Building for people to purchase PU items.
Vespers will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Bivins Chapel, located on the second floor of the Marshall Building, and at 7:30 p.m., Club Circles will be held outside the Marshall Building.
Fellowship will resume in Rooms 101 and 102 from 8-9:30 p.m. before wrapping up for the night.
Saturday’s schedule
On June 24, the “shopping mall” will be open once again from 9-10:50 a.m., but this time in the Special Interest Rooms in NOC’s Gantz Center.
Gatherings from different time periods will occur in that same timeframe: 1950s to 1960s; 1970 to 1980; 1980 to 1998; Sweden; and Science Camp, and PU Story Project will reoccur, too.
The annual meeting will be 11-11:30 a.m. in Montgomery Hall, followed by lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon, in the same place and a program from noon to 2 p.m.
Klamm said the keynote speaker will be Lawrence Schovanec, a PU alumnus and current president of Texas Tech University.
From 2-4 p.m. in the Gantz Center, there will be Club Gatherings and the PU Story Project again.
Lastly, from 6-11 p.m., “The Spirit Lives On” after-party will occur at Enid Symphony Banquet Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Food and drinks will be available once the doors open at 6 p.m., and food will be served until 9 p.m.
There will be a cash bar available, and Donnie and the Records will begin playing music at 7:30 p.m. Two-minute Story Captures also will occur during the after-party.
Additionally, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, a luncheon will occur at 11:15 a.m. at El Patio, 4410 W. Garriott. The dining room holds 75 people, so anybody interested in attending is asked to contact PU Reunion organizers to see if there are spaces still available. The email address is info.pualum@gmail.com.
