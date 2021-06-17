Ella Phillips, of Tulsa, was named 2021 Miss Oklahoma's Outstanding Teen on Friday night at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.
She is the niece of Shaun and Amy Cummings; cousin of Emma and Willa Cummings; and granddaughter of Joe and Becky Cummings, all of Enid.
Phillips accepted the crown and approximately $10,000 in scholarships toward her college education. The 18-year-old recently graduated from Epic Charter School. Her social impact is advocating and educating for early literacy. Through her efforts, she has collected and distributed more than 10,000 books to children throughout Oklahoma. In addition to being crowned, she placed first in the interview portion of the competition and won overall talent. For her talent, she sang a classical aria, Les Oiseaux Dans La Charmille, “The Doll Aria.”
Phillips will represent Oklahoma and compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, July 28-30 in Orlando, Florida.
Her parents are Chad and Shelley Phillips, and she is sister to Henry and Tucker. Her other grandparents are Randy and Sue Phillips, of Booker, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.