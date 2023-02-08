ENID, Okla. — A deal is in place for Stephen and Ashton Hager, an Enid native, to become the new owners of Pheasant Run Golf Club and Grill, 1702 Clubhouse Drive. The Hagers hope to officially take over March 1, and have their sights set on the future of what Pheasant Run can become.
"It's exciting. I think Pheasant Run is so unique. It's a links-style course, a very long course and a different challenge," Stephen Hager said. "I'm excited about what we're going to be able to do. I think part of it is, over the last few years as we were trying to put this deal together, I started meeting some of the local investors, who really seized the vision and started investing. I was able to reach out to other Enid people who have moved out of Enid, but the thing I've noticed about Enid people, is y'all take a whole lot of pride in Enid. So it was pretty easy for me to talk them into coming in and invest some money to try to help this deal take off. So, two years of kind of laying the groundwork ... it's almost like when you find out you have a child coming. For nine months, it's the anticipation and then the birth comes, and I think that's where we're at. We've done all this legwork and all this homework, and now we actually get to see it fulfilling."
Hager said there are numerous things that potentially could be brought to Pheasant Run, but those will become more defined once the Hagers take over. Current improvements include a small remodeling of the clubhouse, updating the computer system to allow golfers an electronic option to set tee times. There also is a new website in the works and a phone app.
"So we're really trying to kind of upgrade all the software stuff, which I think the golfers will enjoy," Hager said.
He also said the course's greens are scheduled to be aerated March 16, with a time to aerate the fairways being scheduled for some time in April.
A new concept that begins in March will be a dual membership to Pheasant Run and Meadowlake Golf Course, which golfers can purchase at Pheasant Run. The dual membership covers golf membership at both courses, as well as providing a 10% discount at the Pheasant Run Grill and at the pro shop at Meadowlake. Hager said it is a unique concept, and there still are individual memberships available at both courses.
"We made an agreement with the city on a dual membership, which we're excited about," Hager said. "As far as I know, it's the only dual membership across the country that covers a municipal course and a public course. Without the dual membership, you would have to be a full member at both sites. They're getting a 20% discount by doing the dual membership, so it's two different courses, two different styles, so I think it kind of keeps people interested."
The dual membership runs from March 2023 to February 2024 for $300 a month. It will initially be a one-year, individual membership, and Hager said it could be expanded to seniors and couples if it is proved enough people are utilizing both courses.
Another new membership option is $79.99 a month that includes three rounds of golf a month with the use of a cart. A $99.99 option will be available that includes four rounds of golf a month including the use of a cart.
Hager said he and his wife have been working on a deal to purchase Pheasant Run for about two years. He said during that time, he took note of ways to bring more entertainment to Enid.
"We've been trying to get this deal done for about two years. One of the unique things about what Enid is done, you have got a state-of-the-art soccer complex about to open," Hager said. "And as I looked at this for the last two years, I was like, 'Enid is going to bring a ton of people out here. However, what do people do when they're not playing soccer?' We have a ton of food joints, but what entertainment? So after a short period, people come out here and if there's nothing for them to do, then they end up going to other venues, and we want them to keep coming out here."
Hager said he and his wife have owned an inflatable waterpark in Wichita, Kan., for five years and opened a new one in Tulsa last year. He said there is a goal to bring a similar waterpark to Enid, as well as bringing things like pickle ball, hole-in-one challenges, state-of-the-art golf simulators and other options to enhance Enid's entertainment.
"The name of the game is to try and get as many people out here as possible," Hager said. "The better I get all of Enid involved in supporting us, the more revenue that comes in that I'm able to put into improvement of the course, potential new attractions and things that are coming."
