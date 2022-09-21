ENID, Okla. — Thanks to the efforts of PHARM Dog USA, dogs are lending a helping paw to farmers across the region.
PHARM stands for Pets Helping Agriculture In Rural Missouri. PHARM Dog USA was founded by Jackie Allenbrand, who lives on a farm in Northwest Missouri near the Iowa border with her husband Chris. The Allenbrands, along with trainer Don McKay of Packwood, Iowa, arrived in Enid on Sunday to deliver Max, a border collie, to John Enns, who now will have Max’s help on his farm.
Enns served in the Oklahoma House from 2006-18. He had an accident in April 2004 while working on a three-wheeler removing rye and fertilizing his wheat crop. He ended up hitting a ditch, and the vehicle rolled over on top of him, crushing several ribs and breaking his back in three places, according to a News & Eagle story in 2004.
Enns said he knew he would need help on the farm after his accident, and received help from AgrAbility to help modify farm machinery and other parts of his farm to help. He said having Max as his new companion will go a long way toward making life on the farm a little easier.
“I hope that he can really help me with the cattle. If I’ve got cattle out or something, I’ve usually got to pick up the phone and say, ‘I’ve got cattle out.’ Now sometimes, I can chase them in with my pickup or on a four-wheeler,” Enns said. “But I really need some extra help, and I think he’ll probably be pretty good for that. Also, if I run into a problem with my scooter, or if I take it out somewhere and I tip the thing over or something and I run into a problem, he’ll go get me some help. So that will be really handy, too. If I drop something, he’ll pick it up for me. He’s going to be a great dog, a great companion out here.”
Enns met the Allenbrands at an AgrAbility conference in Charleston, W.Va., in 2012, and first heard about PHARM Dog USA. He said once his time in office concluded, he thought more about what they could provide and thought it was going to be something that would be good for him.
“Oh, it’s a major relief. I’m not saying it’s not going to take some work and some adjustments,” Enns said. “But we were already around the cattle on Monday and he did really well around the cattle. The cattle seemed to be OK with him and they weren’t bolting or anything like that. It just takes some getting used to, I think, by Max. And me. Like Don said, ‘I’m going to need some training, too.’ There’s some commands that I’ve got to get right to get him to do the right things.”
Jackie Allenbrand first had the idea in 2005 when at a farm show. She said she met a man who had recently had a partial leg amputation. The man told her his border collie helped him get his cattle through their gate. Allenbrand said she started thinking about how much time and energy it would save a farmer with a disability or a disease who needed some extra help. She started doing some research, came up with the name, and registered PHARM Dog USA in 2012.
“We’ve always used border collies on our farm to help move the cattle,” Allenbrand said. “They can be a good assistant ... you don’t have to call the neighbor or friend, or whatever. You can have a dog to help you. I thought there might be a need for it. And we’ve placed 17 dogs to help some farmers in that way. We’re just a small group, really, of farmers ourselves. So we kind of know what farm life is like.”
Border collies are trained to help with herding cattle, and most dogs in the program are rescues. They call them dogs with service skills, and can train the dogs to carry buckets and various tools, as well as retrieving items on the ground. Labradors and lab mixes are trained to be able to help with mobility. If a farmer falls down, the dogs are trained to be able to brace themselves and help the person get up.
The dogs are trained on McKay’s farm in Iowa and other farms in the region, although there is a goal to eventually get a training center built in order to make the dogs easier train year round. Allenbrand said the amount of time to train the dogs depends on what the service need is. She said border collies don’t take quite as long as other services. She said it can take six to eight months to train a border collie, while it can take up to a couple of years to train a dog for another service.
“We look at what the farmer’s needs are and kind of go from there,” Allenbrand said. “And if we can’t train for that purpose, then we’re honest with that. And if we have another group that can do that sort of training, we’re not against referring people. But we’re the only group in the United States that trains specifically with farmers with disabilities.”
McKay has trained dogs for PHARM Dog USA for about 10 years and has placed six with farmers. He said seeing the dog and farmer bond is a special moment for him.
“When you see that dog run to that person or take to that person, knowing that they’re going to have more of a personal life,” McKay said. “They’re not going to be one of six or seven dogs. They’re going to be about the main dog and that they’re going to help that person.”
Allenbrand said Max wasn’t a rescue, but was donated by a woman who wanted to help. Allenbrand purchased Max and then donated him to PHARM Dog at no cost. She said Max received some training beyond what normally is taught to border collies.
“Something kind of unique about Max is that we don’t usually teach the border collies any sort of service skills,” Allenbrand said. “But we started Max on retrieving a dropped phone, and John had specifically asked about that.”
The PHARM Dog USA project was started to help farmers use a four-legged farmhand in helping them become more independent in the wake of a disability or disease. The project has helped those with an amputation, arthritis, back injuries, vision impairment, cancer, cardiac problems, cerebral palsy, cognitive impairment, deafness, diabetes, mental illness, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, post-polio syndrome, respiratory problems, spinal cord injuries, strokes or traumatic brain injuries.
For more information on PHARM Dog USA, visit pharmdog.org, on Facebook at PHARM Dog USA or by calling Jackie Allenbrand at (660) 582-0694.
Allenbrand said helping those in the farming community who need help is what drives her mission forward.
“The best feeling is knowing you’ve saved a dog, you’re helping a farmer and you’re trying to make a difference,” she said. “And we’re all farmers. We’re a real small group. We know what farm life is like, and we feel like we can relate to those folks out there who might need some help. The best feeling is knowing you helped somebody else. Because I think that’s what we’re all here for, to help one another.”
