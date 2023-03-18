ENID, Okla. — Petra Construction builds homes on U.S. 412 at its site east of Enid, and the finished products then are moved to their final locations.
But, owner Kevin Balzer said, they are not mobile, manufactured, modular or prefabricated homes.
“Our homes are conventionally built, wood-framed homes,” he said.
Once built, the homes will be moved as a whole by a professional mover.
Balzer said m anufactured and mobile homes are built under HUD codes and his homes meet IBC codes and codes of the city of Enid.
Balzer started building homes in 1996 after spending time in restaurant management.
“My brother-in-law moved houses and it was his idea,” Balzer said. “I started doing some research on the idea and found only about 3.5% of the houses in rural areas in Northwest Oklahoma were less than 20 years old.”
Builders seldom constructed homes out in the country because it wasn’t as feasible for them or crews to drive out to do the jobs, he said.
He made a five-year plan and reached his goals his first year in business, and reached his five-year goals after only two years.
He came up with a process of building 10 homes at a time at one-10th of the cost. He has private contractors that move from one house to another.
He has a framing crew, a painting crew and a cabinet crew. Many of the contractors have been with him from the beginning and in some cases, the next generation continues their work.
“They know the work is consistent and we always have 10 houses we are working on. They go from working on one house to the next,” Balzer said. “They are very loyal and know when it is time to start on a new house.”
His construction process allows him to buy in bulk, so he gets good prices and has needed supplies on hand.
“During the pandemic, some of our costs went up 500%, but we have never slowed up on our orders,” Balzer said.
Petra currently is four to five months out on orders, he said, and it tak es four to five months to build.
They focus on homes from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet at a cost of $78 per square foot. The house built and moved the farthest went to Liberal, Kan.
He pointed to an empty slab on his company site.
“The house we built there was moved out yesterday, and we will start framing the next one on Monday,” he said.
Petra will help a customer design a home or they have floor plans available. A list of standard and optional items are available. Mary Balzer is the office manager working with customers to make choices in the completion of their homes.
“I love talking to people,” she said.
Before helping her husband with Petra, she operated Sugar and Spice children’s clothing store in Enid.
Balzer is a member of Northwest Oklahoma Home Building Association and will serve as president next year. He has held the position three times previously.
When asked why the company was named Petra, the couple looked at each other and laughed.
“We were driving, listening to a Christian rock group named Petra and I thought it fit,” Mary Balzer said. “Also, our kids are named Peter and Rachel so it all worked out.”
