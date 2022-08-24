ENID, Okla. — Christian rock band Petra is coming to Stride Bank Center on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at StrideBankCenter.com or the SBC office on the second floor of the center. Tickets are $30 or $40, plus fees, and groups of 10 or more can get a $5 discount off $30 tickets by calling (580) 616-7381.
Stride Bank Center is one of the stops on Petra's nationwide 50th Anniversary Fall Reunion Tour. The group is regarded as a pioneer of the Christian rock and contemporary Christian music genres and has been referred to as “the world’s most popular Christian rock band.” The group formed in 1972, and their name comes from the Greek word for “rock."
The band has released 20 studio albums, as well as two Spanish-lagnuage and two live albums, selling nearly 10 million copies. Petra has being nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning four, and hs won 10 Dove Awards. Petra was the first rock band inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the first Christian band that featured memorabilia in the Hard Rock Cafe restaurant chain.
