ENID, Okla. — RSVP of Enid is seeking sponsors for and members of the community to sign up to perform in its fourth annual Lip Sync Battle next month.
The Lip Sync Battle begins at 7 p.m. — with the doors opening at 6 p.m. — on Friday, June 30, 2023,at Stride Bank Center, showcases Enid locals battling it out on the stage, lip-syncing and dancing to their favorite songs.
Proceeds of the event will benefit the Garfield County Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team, of which RSVP is involved in, along with local District Attorney Mike Fields, Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Adult Protective Services, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and numerous banks and home health agencies.
Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP, said the Elder Abuse MDT helps save the lives of seniors who are facing life-threatening, real-time critical situations.
“So, the money that we raise through the Lip Sync Battle will go to help people who have been victimized or scammed,” Baker said. “The Enid Police Department and Fire Department — or any first responder who responds to any crisis — calls (the Elder Abuse MDT) if they’re in need of food, shelter or water — any situation that would lead to them to have a succession plan. ...
“It’s going to be an action-packed, fun evening for a very impactful cause.”
Registration for the Lip Sync Battle is open to the first 15 teams — which can range from one to 20 individuals — who submit the required form. All participants must be at least 21 years old, and completed forms must be submitted by June 19, 2023.
To fill out a registration form to perform in the Lip Sync Battle, and for more information, visit https://rsvpenid.org/lipsyncbattle.
Teams are encouraged to use props, which must be included on their registration forms. The artist and song also must be submitted with the registration forms. Artists can only be used once, and the maximum time limit for a song is four minutes per performance.
Performers must show up to SBC’s Grand Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, for a mandatory rehearsal and run-through of the Lip Sync Battle.
Scores from judges will be based on lip-sync abilities, creativity, stage presence and choreography and audience response, and the performers with the Top 3 scores will receive cash prizes and bragging rights. The “Audience Voter” winner will also be awarded.
Sponsors are needed for the Lip Sync Battle, as well, and there are five levels of sponsorship: Headliner, which costs $2,000; Rock Star, which costs $1,000; Opening Act, which costs $750; Lead Singer, which costs $500; and Raving Fan, which costs $250.
For more information about the levels of sponsorship — and to see what’s included in each — or to fill out a sponsorship form, visit https://rsvpenid.org/lipsyncbattle.
Tickets to attend the Lip Sync Battle are $75 and include hors d’ oeuvres and a cash bar. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. To purchase tickets, call RSVP at (580) 233-5914.
In addition to a fun-filled evening, the Lip Sync Battles helps the Elder Abuse MDT raise awareness of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day will be on June 15, 2023.
“This event is a fun night and also a way for us to advocate for — if you see something, then say something,” Baker said. “All throughout the month of June, we want to create different awareness campaigns so that if someone who has a neighbor, a friend or a parent — or themselves feel like they’ve been abused or victimized — just to say something and to not be embarrassed by. It’s actually something that is happening and prevalent in our community.
“We’re not trying to solve the world’s problems. We’re trying to solve a problem right here in Enid and Garfield County.”
All information about the Lip Sync Battle can be found by visiting https://rsvpenid.org/lipsyncbattle.
