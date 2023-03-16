ENID, Okla. — The Enid Area Horseshoe Pitching Club’s upcoming league will begin next month.
EAHPC hosts six-week leagues in the spring and fall, along with about four tournaments each year, using a handicap scoring system.
Jim Hudson, president of EAHPC and league director, said the spring league will start April 3, 2023. Participants will pitch, individually, three 40-horseshoe games one day per week.
Hudson said there are many benefits that come with pitching horseshoes, including camaraderie among EAHPC members and getting exercise and fresh air.
“They’re all a good bunch of people, up and down the line,” he said. “We try to make it pitcher-friendly ... and keep it family friendly, safe ... and fun.”
In the late 1980s, 12 horseshoe courts were built at Meadowlake Park, and EAHPC was formed and sanctioned by National Horseshoe Pitching Association in 1990.
After the club’s formation, four more horseshoe courts were added for a total of 16 horseshoe courts, which are open to the public, too.
The horseshoe courts are also used for local Special Olympic events, Hudson said.
Hudson said there are about a dozen people who are members of EAHPC and that anybody and everybody — young, old, beginners and experts — can join EAHPC and participate in the competitions.
“We’re very encouraging to new people and try to give them pointers, if they need them,” Hudson said.
Trial memberships — with no dues paid to NHPA — last for one league or for one tournament. Provisional memberships also are available, and full memberships, which cost $35 for adults and $5 for those younger than 18, last for the entire year.
For more information about the spring league or EAHPC, Hudson can be contacted by calling (580) 977-9284.
