ENID, Okla. — The scents of bug spray, barbecue and finally fireworks once again wafted through Meadowlake Park on Independence Day this year.
With several hundred people in attendance Sunday, Enid’s annual fireworks show and local symphony performance concluded the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.
The day’s events began early, with a fishing derby at 4 a.m., leading to paddle boats and mini-golf for the afternoon and evening. At 8:30 p.m., the Enid Symphony Orchestra began its “Chillin’ on the 4th” performance before fireworks began around 9:45.
Throughout the park, the afternoon and evening provided several activities to families while they waited for the show to start.
The Kiwanis Club of Enid opened the classic train along with two car- and plane-themed rides for smaller children. Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones was open from 2 p.m. to the end of the day. Paddle boats floated across the lake up until 8:30 p.m. when they were put away in preparation for the show.
“People really turned out to support Enid’s fireworks show,” said Karen Smith, co-owner and operator of the mini-golf stand. “I love it.”
Four food trucks were available to park patrons, as well. Vanessa’s served Mexican cuisine throughout the day, from breakfast burritos to quesadillas to corn in a cup. Johan’s BBQ World served a few different kinds of meat, as well as their signature barbecue sauce. Eat ‘Em Up Hotdogs, an Enid-owned truck, offered their takes on the classic American meal, along with nachos, tacos and more. The Scoops Ice Cream truck served several kinds of cold treats, as well.
The Enid Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Douglas Newell, performed a set inspired by the extreme weather from the past two years, he said.
Including a medley from “Frozen” and classic love songs, the pre-fireworks songs were designed to bring a little joy to the crowd, Newell said.
“Music is apolitical,” he said. “It speaks to the higher virtues of humankind.”
The group also played “Tequila” by The Champs as part of the show. Before the song began, Newell called out to the crowd for a volunteer to yell out the iconic “tequila” sections. Chris Alexander, an Alva band director, took up the challenge.
“No one else was doing it,” Alexander said. “So I did.”
After Alexander’s performance, along with several more love songs from throughout the ages, it was time for the fireworks to begin. The show started with the song “Bring Him Home,” from the musical “Les Miserables.” An Armed Forces salute followed, with several members of the audience standing during the sections honoring which branch they served in. The next, titled “A Tribute to the King,” was a medley of Elvis hits.
“Hey, this is America,” Newell said. “Of course we were going to play Elvis.”
Following a march of “Stars and Stripes Forever,” As the smoke cleared from the sky, so too did people out of the park.
Nahi Ramirez, a recent graduate from Chisholm High School, said she was happy with how the event turned out.
“It was great to see the community finally back together,” Ramirez said, “especially after a year of so many struggles.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.