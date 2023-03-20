ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Health Department is taking appointments for pediatric audiology service as the new regional hub, according to an agency press release. Services will be offered every Thursday of the month.
Professional referrals are not required for those 18 and younger to receive services. Patients with insurance will need to provide insurance verification, but no co-pay nor out-of-pocket expenses will be incurred. Those without insurance will be billed on a sliding-scale fee. No family will be turned away or denied services due to the inability to pay, according to the agency. Dr. Landon McGee will be the primary audiologist serving this location.
“We are excited to get this program up and running in this part of the state,” said Dr. Debbie Earley, Oklahoma State Department of Health audiologist and pediatric audiology program manager. “Children have their newborn hearing screenings at the hospital, and if they pass usually won’t have regular hearing checks. Hearing loss can occur at any time in a child’s life.”
Earley said the Center for the Disease Control and Prevention states that by age 6 about six in every 1,000 children have significant hearing problems that may go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.
The local program includes a comprehensive diagnostic assessment, including testing the middle ear for fluid, objective tests of hearing and behavioral tests appropriate for the child's age, language skills and developmental level. Auditory processing assessments also will be available for school-aged children.
Parents and caregivers can now schedule an appointment for pediatric audiology services by calling Garfield County Health Department at (580) 233-0650.
District 2 county health departments encompass Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Information about the GCHD services can be found at Oklahoma.gov/health/CHD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.