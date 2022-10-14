ENID, Okla. — Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, a pedestrian was struck by a motorist who fled the scene near the intersection of Garriott and Cleveland.
The pedestrian was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, but the severity of injuries was unknown as of press time.
According to Enid Police Department, the vehicle involved was located and stopped at ALDI, 5001 W. Garriott, and the driver denied hitting anyone. The driver was arrested on unrelated warrants.
