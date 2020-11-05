WATONGA, Okla. — A pedestrian in Blaine County was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle west of Watonga.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a pedestrian was walking east on the shoulder of U.S. 270 at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, one-half mile west of County Road N2520 and about five and one-half miles west of Watonga.
At the same time, a 2011 Ford Mustang, driven by Justin Gundlach, 23, of Norman, also was proceeding east on U.S. 270.
According to the OHP report, Gundlach's vehicle came over a hill, and the pedestrian entered the eastbound lane of traffic and was struck by the car.
The name of the pedestrian was not released in the report, pending notification of next-of-kin.
The OHP report listed Gundlach's condition as "apparently normal." The condition of the pedestrian is under investigation, and the cause of the collision was listed as "deliberate intent — pedestrian in roadway."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.