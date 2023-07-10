WAUKOMIS, Okla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning, July 10, 2023, on U.S. 81 in Waukomis.
According to a press release from Waukomis Police Department, Waukomis Emergency Services responded at 4:55 a.m. to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Emergency personnel determined the man was dead.
The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Hayward Road. First responders discovered the man in the highway center median, according to WPD.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Waukomis Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.
