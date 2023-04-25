OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate Bill 682, the Micronesian CDL bill authored by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, passed through the Oklahoma House on Monday, April 24, 2023, with a vote of 79-9.
The author of the bill in the House is Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene.
The bill allows Marshallese citizens or any person with a valid immigration status in Oklahoma to obtain a commercial driver's license. Under current Oklahoma law, to obtain a CDL a person must be a U.S. citizen or have immigration papers. Because of the Compact of Free Association between the United States and the Marshall Islands, Marshallese are not required to have these papers, and Pederson said the law about CDL needed to be changed.
“Senate Bill 682 was one of my top legislative priorities for this year’s session, and I appreciate Rep. Dobrinski’s hard work to make this a reality,” Pederson said.
Pederson said the measure will expand job opportunities for this group of residents and help local businesses that may be experiencing worker shortages.
The measure now returns to the Senate before being sent to the governor for his signature.
“Micronesian Day on Wednesday will be even more special as we will get to celebrate this bill being one step closer to becoming law,” Pederson said.
Micronesian Day at the Capitol is sponsored in part by Pederson, Dobrinski and Oklahoma Micronesian Coalition. Terry Mote, of Enid, is president of the group, and Jay Sharp is vice president.
Micronesian Day at the Capitol will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the second floor when the board of directors for the group arrives. The group will give gifts and literature to members of the Legislature at 10 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. students from Enid High School will arrive.
At 11:15 a.m., the EHS Multi-Cultural Choir will perform before Pederson gives opening remarks. A cultural performance and other remarks will be made through early afternoon, with the celebration ending at 3 p.m.
