Sarah Harrian, executive director of the Foster Care Association, is thrilled with the passing of legislation authored by Sen. Roland Pederson that speeds up the adoption process.
Harrian said the bill is a great step for children having “forever homes,” and was signed into law on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“We can never thank Sen. Pederson enough for what he has done for children and families,” Harrian said. “Pederson knew the adoption system had problems, and he worked with us to fix it.”
Pederson's legislation, Senate Bill 706, originally attempted to remove trials in proceedings to terminate parental rights. After lengthy collaboration, a compromise was reached by making it a law that an adoption of a foster child must be done in six months.
Pederson, R-Burlington, said he saw the studies showing that jury trials for parents were one of the things bogging down the adoption process.
“Children are placed in foster care and may move to multiple homes before they even make it to the courtroom,” he said.
Pederson said he believed the judge involved and the child’s attorney would have more information and knowledge than a jury would have.
State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, was the principal author in the house.
“Sen. Pederson showed his compassion for the most vulnerable in our society and the need of giving these kids permanent homes so they can be part of a family,” Harrian said.
She said it was a lot of hard work and took time, but everyone is excited about a workable compromise that makes a difference in the lives of kids. Harrian is a mother who has experienced the lengthy time to adopt and said she knows all the obstacles.
“I’m a foster adoptive parent of five kids,” she said. “This legislation is a good idea, and it is good for families.”
The bill received a unanimous vote by both houses after the compromises were made.
Pederson said it was lucky if any lawmaker got something passed this session.
”We had more money to deal with issues and it was very disheartening to have all the problems getting anything done,” Pederson said.
Policy got personal, he said, and that is not good for anyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.