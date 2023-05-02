Senate Bill 682, also known as the Micronesian CDL Bill and authored by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday, May 1, 2023.
“We made it past all the craziness,” Pederson said. ”This is big news with the way everything is going down at the Capitol."
Frustrated by the state Senate’s reluctance to embrace his plans for tax cuts, teacher pay increases and other education reforms, Stitt has been vetoing many Senate bills.
Pederson had concerns his bill would get caught up in the crossfire. The bill was a top priority for Pederson in this year’s session.
He said the measure will expand job opportunities for Micronesian residents and help local businesses that may be experiencing worker shortages.
Pederson said constituents have called ready to apply for their CDL licenses and go to work.
The bill allows Marshallese citizens or any person with a valid immigration status in Oklahoma to obtain a commercial driver’s license. Under current Oklahoma law, to obtain a CDL a person must be a U.S. citizen or have immigration papers.
Because of the Compact of Free Association between the United States and the Marshall Islands, Marshallese are not required to have these papers, and Pederson said the law needed to be changed.
The author of the bill in the House was Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.