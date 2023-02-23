State Sen. Roland Pederson is working on two bills in the state Legislature.
Pederson, R-Burlington, introduced Senate Bill 682, which would allow Marshallese men and women who live in Oklahoma to obtain a commercial driver’s license to work in the transportation industry.
Under current Oklahoma, to obtain a CDL a person must have immigration papers. Because of the compact of free association between the U.S. and the Marshall Islands, Marshallese are not required to have these papers and Pederson said the law about CDL needs to be changed.
“The Marshallese are a unique population to our area, but local industry cannot hire them to drive commercial vehicles,” Pederson said.
The bill made it out of committee and will go to the full Senate for consideration.
“I have talked to many of the senators and feel they understand the bill and will vote to pass it,” Pederson said.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety supports the bill, he said.
Pederson’s other bill, Senate Bill 876, would allow the Department of Wildlife to regulate out-of-state hunting guides and require resident guides to register with the department. This bill was heard and passed by the Tourism and Wildlife Committee.
Out-of-state hunting guides would have to register to be a guide in Oklahoma and pay a fee. A guide fee would not be required for an in-state guide, but both guides would require an Oklahoma hunting license.
“I don’t think we have a problem or influx of these people coming into the state, but we would like to know who they are and where they are hunting,” Pederson said.
