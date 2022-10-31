ENID, Okla. — Nicholas Payne, Democratic candidate for state House District 40, will host a meet and greet at Autry Technology Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
The event will be in Room 201 beginning at 6 p.m.
Payne is facing incumbent state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, in the election. Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.