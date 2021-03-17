Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain this evening. Then some breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.