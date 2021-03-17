ENID, Okla. — For nearly one year, the calendar in the Rev. Andrew Long’s office at First Presbyterian Church of Enid stayed on March 2020.
Long just noticed it earlier this month and changed it to 2021.
“That hit me right between the eyes the other day when I saw it,” he said.
The last in-person service held at First Presbyterian was March 15, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic really hit Oklahoma and forced shutdowns, and all of its services since have been on Facebook Live or pre-recorded and posted on social media, Long said.
Long said the church made the decision to not open so it wouldn’t contribute to the spread of the virus.
“If we had church services and one person got infected, that was too much for us,” he said. “We were not willing to take that risk. It’s just the decision that fit our beliefs and what we thought was right, and that’s not to say everybody else was wrong. That’s just what worked for us.”
Long said the church does a lot of work with Loaves & Fishes and supports Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids program, so on March 12 — the last “normal” day Long remembers — when he heard about the potential lockdown, Long, church elders and other church members brainstormed ideas to feed the community.
At first, Long said they all thought this would last only a few weeks, but by the time they formulated a plan to provide food security, Long said it was clear the shutdown and the pandemic would last longer.
“We wound up taking the resource dollars that we were going to devote to that and giving it over to Loaves & Fishes and the Regional Food Bank,” Long said, “because those were places that were going to be staying open and still providing food security and assistance to our community, and they’re able to do it far more effectively than we ever could.”
Before the lockdown, First Presbyterian’s secretary moved away, and since the church closed, the church decided to not hire a new one, instead funneling that salary money into assistance money to help the community with utilities, prescriptions or rent — “anyone who came to the church in need.”
“People losing their jobs, not being able to pay for blood pressure medications or mental health medications — even families that were two or three months behind in rent and facing eviction, we were able to stop that from happening until they could get either unemployment or a job,” Long said.
Long said his church was not unique in providing assistance, as many other churches around Enid did the same thing of trying to think of others first, something he is proud of — all different traditions and beliefs “stepped up to do what’s right.”
The church has a Saturday Meal Program that has been going on since about 1983, and even throughout the past year, the program continued without interruption.
The meals are free for anybody who’s hungry, and during the pandemic, modifications were made to fit COVID-19. Its normal attendance is between 40 and 60, but Long said it got up to between 150 and 200 at one point in the past year.
“Housed or not, old, young — whoever — can come and enjoy a meal,” he said.
At the end of the last in-person service last year, Long said it was hard to tell the church it would be the last one for a while.
“Everything we do in the church is relational,” he said. “A church isn’t a church if people are just doing things by themselves, so to have to tell people, ‘We’re going to be closed for a while because it’s dangerous right now,’ it was heartbreaking.”
When it comes to worship services and activities, Long pre-records services during the week and then broadcasts them on Sunday and sends things to the church’s about-150 members so they can worship along while they’re home.
He also had members send videos of themselves reading a part of the service or a passage of Scripture or of them singing, and Long would edit it together.
“Not only were people able to worship at home, but they were able to see other church members,” Long said. “It’s really helped us stay connected.”
Still, it was hard for him as a preacher.
“About 50% of my energy when I’m doing worship is coming from watching people react to the things I say, or nod their heads or stuff like that,” Long said. “Without that interaction, it’s just been strange. It’s me and my worship leaders talking to a video camera each week, and then just hoping that that translates on the people’s TVs.”
Long said he was afraid the church would lose contact with members while being online, because it can be hard to get a rhythm back after it’s lost, and that’s why it was so important for him and the church elders to make connections with people.
They each had a group of members they were intentional about calling or texting members, and since Long did a lot of pastoral visits, he continued taking communion in driveways and garages, “getting creative.”
One of the biggest challenges with online services was copyright, Long said. The church had to spend a “significant amount of money” to buy copyright licenses for music the church broadcasts.
“All of the music that we use, obviously, somebody owns the rights to,” he said. “When you’re in the church and singing out of a hymnal, you don’t have to worry about copyright — buying that hymnal means that you’ve gotten the copyright, but when you’re broadcasting, any number of people could watch it. So you have to trace down who owns the rights to every piece of music, and all the lyrics.”
Long said a church member goes through the music chosen for worship and makes sure it’s covered.
One thing the church implemented during COVID-19 is called “Pandemic Pals,” which Long described as similar to Secret Santa but longer. Any member could sign up for it, and the church paired members up but didn’t tell them who their pal was.
The idea was for the pals to send cards or drop off a box of chocolates or tea “just to make a connection with somebody else,” Long said. When First Presbyterian has its first in-person service again on March 28, the pals will be revealed to each other.
“(My wife and I) tried to match people up that didn’t necessarily know each other before,” Long said. “We would mix up ages and families and interests — just again, to make a connection between people that may not otherwise be connected.”
Church members also helped one another. A few women in the church who were “passionate” about people getting vaccinated helped elderly church members register for the vaccination clinic and helped them get to Oakwood Mall for their vaccines.
The church will open its doors back up March 28, which is Palm Sunday, and Long couldn’t be more ready. The church will be ordaining and installing its new class of elders and deacons, and the service will be a “traditional” service, “nothing out of the ordinary.”
“I think when people come back, they want to feel familiar,” he said.
The church will continue live-streaming so anyone who still wants to stay at home can participate.
Overall, Long said as cliche as it sounds “coming from a pastor,” COVID-19 has deepened his faith and made it stronger.
Several thousand churches close every year, Long said, and a study from 2015 by Lifeway Research showed that 3,700 churches closed in 2014. During the pandemic, Long said the congregation got stronger.
“Our giving went up, and people involved in volunteerism and in other ministries throughout the community has gone up,” he said. “Watching my congregation go out and do things that are dangerous in a pandemic, like volunteering with other groups and organizations — they didn’t just sit at home, in fear. The church was closed for worship, but they were still living out their faith.”
He hopes the church will go back to the “vibrant, joyful place that it has always been” sooner rather than later.
Long said there’s been more “blips” of people doing the right thing this year than ever before, and although there still are unknowns and fears with COVID-19, his faith remains true, and it has taught him what’s really important.
“I think there’s still a good amount of fear, and for me, that’s where my faith kicks in,” he said. “It doesn’t get rid of the fear — it just helps me to understand it and to live with it.”
