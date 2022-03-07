Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation must submit their change no later than March 31, Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said.
Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new voter registration application.
No party changes are allowed between April 1 and Aug. 31 during an even-numbered year.
“If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September,” Cue said.
Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican and Libertarian.
In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election if a party officially requests its elections be opened to independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a general election.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications also are available at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the election board at (580) 237-6016 or GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
