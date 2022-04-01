ENID, Okla. — Replacement of a water line at the three-way intersection of Jefferson, Kenwood and Elm, east of Emerson Middle School, begins Monday, April 4, 2022, according to city officials.
Jefferson and Kenwood will be closed to traffic between Elm and Pine, north of the intersection, for about two weeks as the 10-inch line is installed. Elm will remain open while the work is performed.
City officials say there will not be any expected water outages and encourage motorists to drive with caution.
