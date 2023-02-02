ENID, Okla. — Enid SPCA has teamed up with Enid Animal Welfare and Best Friends Animal Society to increase lifesaving for cats and dogs entering the local shelter.
BFAS’ Prince and Paws Shelter Collaborative Program matches shelters that are leaders in animal welfare with other shelters that are working to save more animals, according to a BFAS press release.
Enid SPCA, recognized as a national leader in animal welfare, was chosen to partner with EAW because the nonprofit organization has “experience overcoming many challenges EAW faces” daily, the release states.
Brent Toellner, senior director of life-saving programs at BFAS, said the program gives more resources for Enid SPCA and EAW to work together.
“Our national goal is to help every shelter across the country get a 90% save rate by 2025,” Toellner said. “Part of that initiative is working with partners like (Enid SPCA and EAW) to help do it on the local level ... so we want to help facilitate those who are doing the work on the ground.”
Currently, EAW has a save rate of 83%, and the goal is to reach 90% — meaning that 90% of the cats and dogs entering EAW’s care leave alive, “understanding that some animals will be too medically or behaviorally fragile to be released,” the release states.
As part of the program, $21,000 in grant funding — doled out in three total distributions — was provided as part of the program to implement strategies to decrease unnecessary intake and increase adoptions, community engagement and rescue partnerships.
“This gives us an opportunity to have some money to do some things to help promote Animal Welfare … and allows us to provide services without having to take away from the programs we’re already running,” said Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA.
Enid SPCA will use the grant funding to help ensure animals at EAW get vaccinated and transport some of them to Oklahoma State University to be spayed and neutered.
“When people come to adopt animals (at EAW), they can find ones who are spayed and neutered,” Grantz said, adding that not all animals may be spayed and neutered prior to being adopted. “That helps to reduce the fee there for adopting animals, but also — if we can’t stop the breeding, we’re never going to get ahead, so spaying and neutering is just a huge part of the solution.”
With funds from the first distribution, microchip scanning equipment was purchased, allowing EAW to scan wandering animals for microchips.
Prior, EAW only had two microchip scanners at its location at 1200 S. 10th, said EAW Supervisor Allen Elder, so the new microchip scanning devices will help get animals back home faster.
“These just speed up the process of impounding the animals and finding their owners … because we can actually do it out there in the field and call them,” he said.
Elder said about half of animals EAW picks up are microchipped.
Collars, leashes and other items also were purchased using the first distribution funds, and future distributions will go toward things like holding pens to use for adoption events.
“This is a big thing,” Elder said. “It’s going to help.”
Currently, EAW has 13 dogs available for adoption, and Enid SPCA has 25 at its shelter, 1116 Overland Trail, and even more in foster care.
