ENID, Okla. — A new support group for parents whose children struggle with a substance abuse disorder will have its first meeting later this week.
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma has partnered with Parents Helping Parents, whose mission is to provide education, resources, shared experiences, and support to parents whose children, no matter the age, are struggling with a substance use disorder, according to a press release from YFS.
“Being a parent of a child with an addiction is like riding an emotional roller coaster,” Tree Kelley, executive director of YFS, said in the release. “It is my hope that Youth and Family Services can provide an outlet for parents who are dealing with so many painful and exhausting emotions.”
The Enid Chapter of Parents Helping Parents will hold its first support group meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, featuring a parent panel discussion, and participants will hear from parents who share in their struggle of parenting those with addictions, the release states.
Support group meetings are free and open to all interested parents. Meetings will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
Those with questions or seeking more information can contact Kelley by calling (580) 233-7220.
