The J. Rufus Fears Fellowship series is returning to Enid this summer, and the program is seeking young leaders, 18-35, both professional and students, in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to apply for the program.
Program dates are Saturday mornings June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23 and Aug. 6. The location for the meetings has not yet been determined. The program is sponsored by Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA).
The Fears Fellowship program is based on the lectureship series of Dr. J. Rufus Fears, who was a David Ross Boyd Professor of Classics at the University of Oklahoma, and regularly appeared in Enid to give his lectureship series. He passed away in 2012.
Participants in the program watch lectures from Fears, read original works from the ancient Greeks to the Federalist Papers, and study economics and leadership. Each meeting includes a discussion of the lecture and reading, a group activity and lunch with a successful business, civic or political leader. Past participants in the Fears Fellowship are learning to put into practice the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual initiative and personal responsibility.
A limited number of fellowships are available. OCPA pays a stipend to each selected fellow and offers travel expenses to those who commute a significant distance for fellowship meetings.
The deadline to apply for the Fears Fellowship is May 16. Applications and information can be found at www.FearsFellowship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.