The area of 1102 Sunset will be closed beginning Wednesday, city officials said.
This closure is expected to last about two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
ENID [mdash] Celebration of Life Service for Robert "Catfish" Cunningham, 69, will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00pm in Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials in his name to Anderson-Burris (to help with expenses) www.andersonburris.com.
The Memorial services celebrating the life of Carole Hall will be held at 10:00 a.m. Today in The Emmanuel Enid Church. Services will be live-streamed on Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Services celebrating the life of Carole Hall will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday February 24, in the Emmanuel Enid Church. Services will be live-streamed on Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID [mdash] Graveside services 2:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021, Garden Chapel, Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Chuck Kearney officiating, under the guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Military graveside rites conducted by Silver Talon Honor Guard. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
