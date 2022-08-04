ENID, Okla. — A portion of East Maple is scheduled for closure to through traffic to allow workers to continue construction on the reconstruction project, according to the city of Enid.
In the fourth phase of the project, Maple will be closed between 11th and 12th for approximately six weeks for concrete work.
Motorists are encouraged by city officials to follow posted detour and traffic control signs and to drive with caution in the area.
