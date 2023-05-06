ENID, Okla. — Park Avenue Thrift recently awarded more than $277,000 in grants to local nonprofits and topped the $4 million donation mark since 2007.
“We are so excited to have reached this milestone,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift executive director. “Our mission has always been to give back to the community, be a place for the community to donate goods they no longer need and provide affordable shopping. This tremendous support has allowed us to fund projects this spring, including helping Chisholm expand their robotics program, restoring the auditorium seating in Gaslight Theatre and equipment for 4RKids new 4RDesign program to name a few. We are grateful to our customers, donors, employees, and partners for their continued support and contributions.”
The 2023 spring community grants — totaling $277,348.26 — were given to 24 organizations: 4RKids Foundation, A Fling at the Springs Foundation, Chautauqua Council of Enid, Chisholm Public Schools, Chisholm Robotics Club, Enid Running Club, Enid SPCA, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid Symphony Orchestra, FLY Film Festival, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Theatre, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, Loaves and Fishes, Main Street Enid, McKinley Elementary School, Northern Oklahoma College, NWOSU CORE, SCL Foundation Hearts and Crafts, Youth and Family Services and YWCA Enid.
Park Avenue also has sponsored several events this year, including Enid Symphony Sagebrush fundraiser, Outreach to Teach at Coolidge Elementary School, Youth and Family Services Gala, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center Silent Nite on the Town, Leonardo’s Spring Break, Michael Hedges documentary, Gaslight Theatre’s Once, CDSA Wine Tour, Gaslight Theatre’s Kids Camp and Atelier Spring concert. They also plan to give $20,000 toward Enid and Chisholm Public School projects through DonorsChoose.
Park Avenue Thrift, which was founded in 2007, has been dedicated to supporting the community by donating its profits to local charities and schools. Over the past 16 years, the store has become a staple in the community, providing affordable shopping options and a platform for giving back.
“PAT’s model is simple yet so profound: donations + sales = community giving. None of this could be possible without the generosity of the Enid community and PAT’s incredibly dedicated employees,” said Dr. Steven Mackie, Park Avenue Thrift Giving Committee member. “What’s most amazing is that of the 4 million that Park Avenue had donated in its 16 year history, $2 million has been donated back in the last five years.”
Park Avenue Thrift is committed to continuing its mission of giving back to the community and supporting those in need. With the support of its customers, donors, and partners, Jantzen said, Park Avenue hopes to continue to make a positive impact in the community for many years to come.
For more information about Park Avenue Thrift, its donation program, and community giving, visit their website at www.parkavenuethrift.org or follow them on the official Facebook or Instagram page for Park Avenue Thrift at www.facebook.com/ParkAvenueThriftEnid or www.instagram.com/ParkAvenueThriftEnid.
Park Avenue Thrift is a 501©(3) nonprofit that exists to strengthen the Enid community and serve others by collecting donations and giving the proceeds to Enid nonprofits that invest in quality-of-life initiatives.
