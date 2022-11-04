ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Park Avenue Thrift was named Oklahoma Community Theatre Association’s 2022 Corporation of the Year during the association’s annual awards luncheon in Oklahoma City.
Gaslight Teen sponsor and Gaslight Theatre board member Karen Loughman nominated Park Avenue Thrift for its continued support of the local community theater.
“Park Avenue Thrift is a staunch supporter of all of the arts in Enid, Oklahoma, but especially the Gaslight Theatre,” Loughman wrote. “Not only do they loan us props and costumes any time as needed for no charge, they have donated multiple grants for various endeavors at the Gaslight.”
A grant last spring allowed the Gaslight Teens to attend the OCTA Youth Conference for almost no charge to the participating teens.
“Park Avenue Thrift’s continuing kindness and generosity allow Gaslight to continue to produce creative and quality entertainment for the community,” Loughman said.
Oklahoma Community Theatre Association is the unified network for community theaters across Oklahoma. Each year, OCTA encourages Oklahoma theaters to recognize those special people who help keep its theater alive and help OCTA meet their mission of promoting excellence in theater.
“I’m thrilled that our partners at Park Avenue Thrift were able to get this statewide recognition,” said Charlet Ringwald, Gaslight board president. “Park Avenue Thrift has given over $3.7 million to quality of life here in Enid. It’s incredible and other communities don’t have anything like that. We’re so thankful that Gaslight Theatre has this partnership and support.”
Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift director, said the organization always is ready to help Gaslight Theatre.
“Park Avenue absolutely loves Gaslight,” she said. “What we love most about them is they are so unique. Not many communities have a theater based totally on volunteers.
“We want to do anything to help them keep doing what they’re doing,” she said. “We sponsor a lot of their plays individually and give them grants technical-wise, but just throughout the year. We are always so happy to give them free props, clothing, whatever they need to help boost their performances.”
