Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 54F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.